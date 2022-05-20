Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.20% of Domino’s Pizza worth $40,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.04.

NYSE DPZ traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.71. 19,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,518. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.58 and its 200-day moving average is $446.95. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

