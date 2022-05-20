Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $68.50

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.50 and last traded at $69.59, with a volume of 35585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 12.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $5,780,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

