Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $372.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard's have outpaced the industry in a year, courtesy of its robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter fiscal 2022. Both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year. This marked the eighth straight quarter of an earnings beat. Results gained from the continued momentum in consumer demand and better inventory levels. The company witnessed robust sales in men’s apparel and accessories, ladies, and children’s apparel. This along with improved margins and lower operating expenses as a percentage of sales led to bottom-line growth. However, it continues to witness a rising trend in SG&A expenses. Also, stiff competition and raw material price inflation remain concerns.”

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday.

DDS stock opened at $272.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $7.81. Dillard’s had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.64%.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s (Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.