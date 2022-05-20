DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRGGet Rating) will post sales of $286.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.60 million. DigitalBridge Group reported sales of $237.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.82. 3,819,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.75. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

