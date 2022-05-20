Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Target Price to GBX 210

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of abrdn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.67.

Get abrdn alerts:

Shares of abrdn stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. abrdn has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.