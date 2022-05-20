Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,148 ($26.48).

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,819 ($22.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,657.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,646.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,888 ($23.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.27 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

