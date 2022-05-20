Desjardins Cuts Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target to C$14.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a C$14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.59.

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

