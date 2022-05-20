DePay One Day Trading Volume Tops $159.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (DEPAY) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. DePay has a market cap of $551,633.05 and $159.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DePay has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.75 or 0.00590966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00509538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00033284 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,520.35 or 1.66095915 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008590 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars.

