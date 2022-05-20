Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Deluxe stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Deluxe by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 52.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 73.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

