Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Research Coverage Started at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DROOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.48) to GBX 163 ($2.01) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Deliveroo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 208 ($2.56) to GBX 205 ($2.53) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.33.

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

