Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $29.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DK. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.93.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $425,291.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 61,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,550 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 135.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Delek US by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

