DeGate (DG) Market Capitalization Tops $11.10 Million

DeGate (DG) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.09 or 0.00741230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.16 or 0.00503298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00033212 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,639.85 or 1.74114872 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008628 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,547,313 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars.

