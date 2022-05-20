DeepOnion Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0903 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $733.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006907 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,684,867 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

