Deeper Network Hits Market Capitalization of $59.47 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 56.7% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $59.47 million and $1.85 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.77 or 0.01791590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.76 or 0.00515745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,033.19 or 1.80393995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00032876 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009040 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

