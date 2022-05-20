Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.40-18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45-3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.40-$18.25 EPS.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $226.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,680. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.45.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DECK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $445.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

