Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Announces Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.40-$18.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $17.40-18.25 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,680. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.45.
Several brokerages have commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.30.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
