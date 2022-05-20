Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Announces Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.40-$18.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $17.40-18.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,680. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.45.

Several brokerages have commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

