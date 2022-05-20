DAO Maker (DAO) Market Cap Reaches $111.86 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $111.86 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00005471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.77 or 0.01791590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.76 or 0.00515745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,033.19 or 1.80393995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00032876 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009040 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,891,927 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker's genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,891,927 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

