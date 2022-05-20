CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.68.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $19,960,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,915,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 1,263,283 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,419,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,140,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

