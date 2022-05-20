CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.37–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.97 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.

CYBR traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $128.37. 349,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,745. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average is $159.35. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.24. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $73,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

