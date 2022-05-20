CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lifted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $65,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.75. The stock had a trading volume of 266,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,355. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

