Csenge Advisory Group Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average is $117.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.16 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

