Csenge Advisory Group Sells 458 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 92,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.29. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

