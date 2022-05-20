Csenge Advisory Group Sells 209 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.73. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $132.38 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

