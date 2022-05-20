Csenge Advisory Group Sells 201 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

NYSE:JCI opened at $51.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $69.35. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

