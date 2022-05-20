Csenge Advisory Group Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Popular were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Popular during the third quarter worth about $59,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 9.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Popular during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

BPOP stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

About Popular (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.