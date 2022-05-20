Csenge Advisory Group Has $359,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $152,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $137,821,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $113,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $332.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.15 and a 200 day moving average of $416.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.20 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

