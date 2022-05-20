Csenge Advisory Group Has $317,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Celanese were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $200,281,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2,218.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after buying an additional 525,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,247,000 after buying an additional 279,585 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after buying an additional 249,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $30,183,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CE stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.81.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

