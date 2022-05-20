Csenge Advisory Group Has $260,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $52,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $8.31 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.