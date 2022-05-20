Csenge Advisory Group Has $235,000 Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.18.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

