Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 7,000 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 673.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05.

