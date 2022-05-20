Critical Comparison: ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChargePoint and Wallbox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $242.34 million 15.23 -$132.24 million ($1.57) -7.00 Wallbox $84.68 million 19.16 -$264.75 million N/A N/A

ChargePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -54.71% 5.72% 3.75% Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.1% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ChargePoint and Wallbox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 5 9 0 2.64 Wallbox 0 0 4 0 3.00

ChargePoint presently has a consensus price target of $24.21, indicating a potential upside of 120.33%. Wallbox has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 95.69%. Given ChargePoint’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Wallbox.

Summary

ChargePoint beats Wallbox on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

