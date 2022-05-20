CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CRH from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CRH from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($58.33) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.09.

CRH stock opened at $39.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. CRH has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.2266 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 268,277 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after purchasing an additional 94,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,828,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 258,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CRH by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

