Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) Trading Up 0.3%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 412,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 502,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10.

