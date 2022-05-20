Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $8.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,127,322. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.29%.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.