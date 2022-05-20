Cowen Cuts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $185.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.57.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $119.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $2,013,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

