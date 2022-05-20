Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE opened at $123.39 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $121.15 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.52.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.72.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

