Covestor Ltd Takes $64,000 Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.33.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IART. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

