Covestor Ltd Takes $61,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,396 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,435 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 1,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,155 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 79,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Foot Locker by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,179 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

