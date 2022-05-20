Covestor Ltd Purchases New Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,301,000 after purchasing an additional 143,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $793,443,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 538,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,606,000 after buying an additional 104,617 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $273.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.69 and its 200 day moving average is $504.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.64 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

