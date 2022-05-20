Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $74.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

