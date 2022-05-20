Covestor Ltd Makes New $59,000 Investment in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,141 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

