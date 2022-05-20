Covestor Ltd Invests $63,000 in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in YETI by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in YETI by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in YETI by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

About YETI (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.