Covestor Ltd Buys Shares of 579 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $94,203,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hasbro by 41.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,763,000 after purchasing an additional 474,234 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Hasbro by 3,248.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 424,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 412,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hasbro by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,501,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,837,000 after purchasing an additional 232,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.09%.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

