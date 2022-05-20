Covestor Ltd Buys Shares of 287 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after buying an additional 281,537 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,824,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,331,000 after buying an additional 78,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after buying an additional 153,315 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,390,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after buying an additional 174,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.84.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.37 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.88 and a 200 day moving average of $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

