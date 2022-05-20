Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 364 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSM opened at $112.34 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.98 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.77.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.74.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

