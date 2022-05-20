Covestor Ltd Acquires New Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,020,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 472.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 252,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 195.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

