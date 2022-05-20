CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Loews Corp

Loews Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,617 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,881 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,724,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,624,000 after acquiring an additional 949,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.81. 1,565,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,332. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

