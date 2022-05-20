Cornerstone Capital Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 6.4% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,244,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Alphabet by 213.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,643,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,337.74.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock traded down $83.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,124.43. The stock had a trading volume of 69,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,196.49 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,542.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,715.45.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

