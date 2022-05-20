Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.61. The company had a trading volume of 37,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,446. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

