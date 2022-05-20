Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $30.80 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 3.3% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after buying an additional 1,804,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after buying an additional 1,340,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,720 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 511.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,607,000 after purchasing an additional 958,493 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.23. The stock had a trading volume of 152,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,900. The stock has a market cap of $263.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

